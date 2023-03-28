Nigeria Can Face Brazil With Same Players That

Former board member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sani Fema is of the opinion that the Super Eagles can overcome Brazil with the same players that played Guinea-Bissau if the right coach is appointed to manage the array of talents in the team.

Fema made this known on the backdrop of the team’s disappointing 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Monday at the Estádio 24 de Setembro Stadium.

According to him, the Super Eagles’ performance in Bissau showed that the team was capable of confronting and beating any team in the world, including Brazil, but that it lacked the technical crew and a good coach to bring out the best in the players.

“We can play Brazil with the same players, but the problem is that we don’t have a good coach, I’m sorry to say this; our technical crew isn’t good enough, but we have the players to play any team in the world,” Fema told NAN.

“You can see that the players did well in Guinea Bissau,…