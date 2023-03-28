Potter Will Repeat Brighton Success At Chelsea

Former Manchester City star, Sergio Aguero says he’s optimistic Graham Potter can repeat his success story at Brighton with Chelsea if giving more time on the managerial job.

Potter had a very poor start at Stamford Bridge but the Blues seem to have started to find their feet under the former Brighton boss.

Before their 2-2 draw with Everton last weekend, the Blues had won three straight games, including their Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Aguero told Stake: “Graham Potter hasn’t managed Chelsea for that much time, has he? And he’s been there during a time with many players coming and going, lots of high-profile injuries.

“He’ll surely find a way to repeat that success at Chelsea [like he did at Brighton]”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.