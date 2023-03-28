Super Eagles Will Get Better After Win Against Guinea-Bissau -NFF

Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mohammed Sanusi is hopeful the Super Eagles will be back soon.

The three-time African champions laboured to a 1-0 victory against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau on Monday.

Jose Peseiro’s side earlier lost 1-0 to same opponent last week Friday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

“The former board have done their best but we want to improve on what was done in the past,” Sanusi told NFF TV.

“We have seen areas where we think there is need for improvements. I can assure you that very soon , you will see a more improved Super Eagles.”

Sanusi also reflected on the Super Eagles victory against the Djurtus.

“We give glory to God, it was a sweet victory. The players gave their best. The fans doubted after the first game but we know it wasn’t over,”Sanusi added.

“The players came out strongly and were able to deliver. We thank God for the victory.

We thank the Nigerians who came out en-masse to receive us…