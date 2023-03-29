Aston Villa Plan Summer Move For Abraham

Aston Villa are prepared to sign Tammy Abraham from Serie A club AS Roma this summer.

Abraham spent the 2018/19 season on loan at the Midlands club.

The England international scored 26 goals in 40 appearances for Aston Villa back then in the Sky Bet Championship.

The forward played a key role in Roma winning the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Abraham is however not enjoying a great second season at the capital club and he is likely to leave this summer.

Villa are among the teams interested in pursuing his signature, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

Abraham was previously linked to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, those rumours have appeared to quieten after a disappointing season.

