Dosu Laments U-23 Eagles Failure To Qualify For AFCON After Defeat To Guinea

Former Nigeria international Joseph Dosu has expressed disappointment following the U-23 Eagles’ 2-0 defeat to Guinea in Rabat Morocco on Tuesday.

Guinea qualified for this year’s U-23 AFCON that will hold in Morocco after progressing 2-0 on aggregate.

The defeat means the U-23 Eagles have now failed to qualify for back-to-back Olympics.

And reacting to the defeat Dosu, a member of Nigeria’s 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold winning side, described the loss to Guinea as painful.

“I am not happy, I just have to say it I am not happy, it is painful,” he said on Brila FM’s Sports Machine.

“I don’t want to abuse anybody let me just keep my calm.”

