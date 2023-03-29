Ferguson, Wenger Inducted Into Premier League Hall Of Fame

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and erstwhile Arsenal gaffer Arsene Wenger have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The Premier League made the announcement on their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Ferguson, 81, is the most successful manager in Premier League history with a record 13 titles.

Wenger won three league titles during his 22-year spell in charge at Arsenal and one of his feats was leading the Gunners to an unbeaten league-winning season in 2003-04.

The duo are the first two managers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Commenting on his induction Ferguson said:”It’s an honour when you receive recognition like this. However, it’s not just about me as a person.

“It’s about the job at Manchester United and the bond we had over many years, so I’m also proud for the club, the staff and my players.

“My job was to send the fans home happy. United’s history and my own expectations were the things that drove me.”

And…