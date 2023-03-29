I’m Still Stunned Chelsea Sold Jorginho To Arsena

Chelsea star, Kai Havertz says he’s yet to come to terms with the club’s decision to sell Jorginho to Arsenal.

Arsenal were thought to have tracked the 31-year-old since the summer of 2020 and paid a £12m fee to sign him.

Jorginho has since made a tangible impact at Arsenal, forcing Emi Martinez into an own goal during a last-minute win away at Aston Villa in February to keep the Gunners’ title challenge in tact.

“I played with Jorginho for two and a half years, he changed next to me, I loved being with him,” he told The Guardian.

“And then, he calls me one evening and says: ‘I’m gone.’ I was like: ‘What the? How is this possible?’

“This is how quick things change. It’s a human thing. You just have to accept it, it’s football.”

