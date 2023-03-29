PARIPESA Showers Players Laptops In Betting Legend Promo

Nigeria’s leading sports betting and virtual casino company, PARIPESA has once again showered its players with massive gifts and give aways in its just concluded Betting Legend Promo also known as the leaderboard promo.

The Betting Legend Promo is a quarterly promo where new and existing players stand chances to win exciting prizes such as laptops, smartphones, Smart watches, Bluetooth speakers, Earbuds, and many more.

Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned player, sixty-five winners are usually selected quarterly to win prizes as follows:

1st place: Laptop Lenovo Ideapad V14 (1 winner)

2nd – 5th places: Smartphone Samsung Galaxy A52 (4 winners)

6th – 20th places: Portable Outdoor Wireless Speaker Oraimo (15 winners)

21st – 40th places: Smart Watch X8 (20 winners)

41st – 65th places: Wireless Stereo Earbuds Oraimo (25 winners)

In the most recent edition, the…