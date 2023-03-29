Peseiro Committed To Building A Strong Super Eagles

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has reiterated his desire to build a formidable squad that can compete favourably against any team in the world.

The three-time African champions have struggled to make impact since the Portuguese took charge of the team last year.

Peseiro came under intense criticism following the Super Eagles’ 1-0 defeat to Guinea-Bisssu last week Friday.

The Super Eagles redeemed their image by avenging the shocking defeat, by scrapping past the Djurtus 1-0 on Monday.

Peseiro is adamant the team will get better with time and make Nigerians proud.

“First, we lost even though we had created what was necessary to win, then we won while maintaining the same level. However, what has been fundamental to our success is our trust in our processes, in each other, and in our identity,”Peseiro wrote in his Facebook page.

“On the field, the players have shown…