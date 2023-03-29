Peseiro Receives N156.4m Partial Payment From NFF

Completesports.com can exclusively report that Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseiro, has been paid $210,000 (about N156,400,000), being three of the 10 months salary owed him by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

Completesports.com also gathered that head coaches of other national teams like the Super Falcons, U-23 Eagles, Flying Eagles, Falconets, Golden Eaglets and the Flamingos were paid between five and seven months salaries.

Before this latest payment, Peseiro was not paid a salary since he was engaged in May 2022 by the Amaju Pinnick-led Executive Board of the NFF. The Portuguese was contracted following an assurance by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, that the Federal Government will pick the bills of a foreign coach after the Austin Eguavoen-led technical crew failed to qualify Nigeria for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Also Read: Rohr’s Benin Republic Keep 2023 AFCON Ticket Alive With Away Vs Rwanda

NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau,…