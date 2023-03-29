Rohr’s Benin Republic Keep 2023 AFCON Ticket Alive After Draw Away To Rwanda

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr led Benin Republic to a 1-1 draw away to Rwanda, in their Group L 2023 AFCON qualifying match on Wednesday.

The result keeps Benin Republic’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire alive.

They are bottom in the group on two points but are two behind second placed Mozambique and just a point adrift of third placed Rwanda with two rounds of qualifying games left to play.

Reigning champions Senegal have already sealed qualification after recording four wins from four games.

In Wednesday’s game against Rwanda Jodel Dossou opened scoring for Benin Republic in 57 before Thierry Manzi equalised for the host.

Rohr is yet to taste defeat in the two games he has took charge of (two draws) as Benin Republic Coach.

Prior to becoming the team’s coach they had lost their last four games.

The German was fired as Super Eagles coach just few weeks to the commencement of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

He led the Eagles to a…