‘Sad U-23 Eagles Will Miss Out In 2024 Olympic Games

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai says the inability of the U-23 Eagles to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is a big setback for Nigeria football.

Recall that Nigeria’s U-23 Eagles were defeated 2-0 by Guinea in the final qualifier for this year’s U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Guinea booked their spot on Tuesday after they had recorded a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Abuja.

The team has also failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after failing to go past the group stage of the U-23 AFCON.

Reacting to the team’s failure, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner told Completesports.com that another set of talent will be wasted again.

“It is so sad that the Nigeria’s U-2 Eagles failed to overcome Guinea in the second leg of the final qualifier for this year’s U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

“I expected a lot from the players but it’s unfortunate the team won’t be part of the 2024 Olympic Games slated for Paris. This is a…