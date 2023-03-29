We Had To Make Amends For First Leg Shock Defeat

Semi Ajayi has said it was important the Super Eagles made amends for the surprise defeat to Guinea-Bissau in Abuja in Friday.

A first half goal by Moses Simon from the penalty spot sealed a 1-0 win for the Eagles on match day four of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on Monday.

The win saw José Peseiro’s side reclaim top spot as they take their points tally to nine while Guinea-Bissau are second on seven points.

And Ajayi who played for 90 minutes in Bissau described it as a crucial win for the Eagles.

“Very important result in terms of our qualification towards AFCON, it puts us back on top of the group and in pole position,” Ajayi said in a video interview on NFF TV.

“We know we let ourselves down on Friday and it is important we put that result right and come away with a win.“

Ajayi expressed delight that he got the opportunity to feature and help the Eagles…