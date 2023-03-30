CAF Confirms Kick-Off Date For 2023 AFCON

The Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 dates have been officially confirmed by CAF, with the opening match scheduled to take place on Saturday, 13 January 2024 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

The four-week tournament, pitting Africa’s best 24 nations will officially conclude on 11 February 2024.

This will be the 34th edition of the tournament and returns to Cote d’Ivoire for the second time after first being held there in 1984, where Cameroon emerged as winners for the first time.

With the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers approaching its business end, the road to Cote D’Ivoire is gradually taking shape as the world gears up for Africa’s biggest football spectacle.

Following this past weekend’s thrilling round of qualifiers, six countries secured their place in for the competition joining hosts, Cote d’Ivoire. They are Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia, Burkina Faso and…