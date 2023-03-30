Fati Offered To Premier League Clubs For €35m

Spain and Barcelona forward, Ansu Fati, is being offered to some unnamed Premer League clubs by his agent Jorge Mendes who is determined to prevent the younger’s career from becoming extinct at camp Nou.

Despite being fit and prepared for competition, Ansu Fati has significantly lost status at Barcelona throughout this season.

The Spaniard was originally seen as a player who could usher in Camp Nou’s next golden age. But he now appears to be a mere shadow of his former self.

This season, Fati has been involved in 24 league games. Starting just nine of them. He has contributed three goals and three assists during this period. However, he scored his last goal in La Liga in October 2022.

The 20-year-old’s minutes have decreased significantly over the past few months. This is a result of his loss of form. Barcelona manager, Xavi, frequently prefers Gavi to play on the left wing, reducing Fati to…