I Didn’t Know Before Summer Arsenal Would Be Top Of The League —Saliba

William Saliba has said he never believed before summer Arsenal would be top in the league table.

The Gunners are on the verge of landing a first Premier League title since 2004.

Mikel Arteta’s side are eight points clear of champions Manchester City on the log.

And Saliba speaking to Stadium Astro as quoted by Evening Standard, said: “Of course, I didn’t know before the summer that we would be on the top [of the League].

“But when you play for Arsenal you have to think about the top because it’s a good club. We are happy to be back on the top but we are not finished.”

Arsenal will be back in action on Saturday when they will host Leeds United at the Emirates.

