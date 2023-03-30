I’ve Not Been Able To Achieve My Set Goals

Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount, has lamented on his inability to achieve his early goals set prior to the start of the Premier League season.

Mount admitted that this season has been tough for him as a Chelsea player.

The England international was a key component of Chelsea sides under the management of Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

But he has not featured as prominently under manager Graham Potter since his appointment last September.

Apart from his struggles to find form and consistency, the 24-year-old is currently embroiled in a stand-off over an extension to his current contract at Chelsea, which will expire next year.

“It’s been tough and I think you learn a lot from a season like this and you can grow a lot. Maybe I am not going to achieve the goals I set at the beginning of this year,” Mount told Matchesfashion.

“You look at it like: Why did that happen? How can I affect that for next year? How can I do better? We still have some more to go and…