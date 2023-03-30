Luis Enrique Targets Premier League Job

Former Spain manager Luis Enrique has admitted that he would like to manage in the Premier League.

Enrique has been linked with the vacant Tottenham Hotspur coaching job.

Enrique has been out of work since he left his position as Spain head coach following La Roja’s last-16 exit at the 2022 World Cup.

The 52-year-old previously managed Barcelona B, Roma and Celta Vigo, before going on to coach the first team at Camp Nou.

The Spaniard has opened the door to managing a Premier League side, but he also insisted that he would not join just “any” club.

“I follow above all the Premier [League] because I would like to go to England to work,” told La Ser Gijon on Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t go to any team but to one that could do important things, which greatly reduces the number. I don’t put my hopes up, really, because there are many candidates.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…