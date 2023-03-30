Mourinho Perfect Manager For Roma –Totti

Roma legend Francesco Totti has described Jose Mourinho as the perfect coach for the club.

Totti believes Roma are well placed for a successful end to the season.

He told Sportmediaset: “Roma’s season finale? Now comes the delicate moment with the last months between Europe and the championship, the fundamental period where every match is a final.

“With Mourinho behind him who knows how to manage the group well, I think they can do good things.

“Is Mourinho the key? He is a key to open a door, then there there are other rooms that the players have to open… Once the players understand what the coach wants, it’s easier.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.