Osimhen Is A Great Striker

Inter Milan defender Danilo D’Ambrosio has referred to Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen as a great striker with regards to his exceptional season.

Osimhen is currently the topscorer in the Serie A with a total of 21 goals and four assists in 23 matches.

In an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, D’Ambrosio also commended Napoli for their impressive forn this season.

“The underlying numbers say it, Napoli are strong,” D’Ambrosio remarked.

“We thought we were a strong team but the ups and downs didn’t allow us to hang on to Napoli.”

He also spoke highly of Osimhen’s exploits this term.

“Great striker, he has hunger, desire, he never stops. For defenders he makes you uncomfortable.”

Osimhen has got a total of 25 goals and four assists in 29 games across all competitions for the Partenopei this season.

Napoli have garnered a total of 71 points after 27 Serie A games.

By Toju Sote

