Owen, Terry, Yaya Toure Nominated For Premier League Hall Of Fame

England legends, Michael Owen and John Terry and Côte d’Ivoire great Yaya Toure have been nominated for the Premier League Hall Of Fame award class of 2023.

Owen won the Premier League golden boot twice (1997/98 and 1998/99) with Liverpool while Terry won five Premier League titles (2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10, 2014/15 and 2016/17) with Chelsea and he is the highest scoring defender in Premier League history.

According to Premier League.com, they have been nominated alongside Tony Adams, Ashley Cole, Gary Neville, Sol Campbell, Jermaine Defoe, Michael Carrick, Les Ferdinand, Petr Cech, Rio Ferdinand, Yaya Toure, Andy Cole, Robbie Fowler and Nemanja Vidic.

The winners of the award or inductees will be announced on May 3.

Former Manchester United coach Alex Ferguson and former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger were announced as inductees on Wednesday, March 29.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…