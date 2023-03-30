SportyBet Announces Regional Partnership With Manchester City –

By
Headliners
-
1


  • SportyBet, the most innovative betting platform in Africa has today announced a regional partnership with Manchester City
  • SportyBet will become the Club’s Official Betting Partner in Africa.

SportyBet has today announced a regional partnership with Manchester City. The agreement will see SportyBet become the Club’s Official Betting Partner in Africa.

SportyBet is a brand of Sporty Group, a global sports entertainment and technology company, and it is a pan-African market leader with licensed operations throughout Africa including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Mega Millions Naija

Widely recognised as the most innovative betting platform in Africa, SportyBet delivers a world-class mobile user experience with carefully considered product design and a focus on speed and performance.

As part of the new agreement, Manchester City and SportyBet will collaborate to create co-branded content and unique experiences for customers in the region.

Kaitlyn Beale, Vice President, Global…



Source: Complete Sports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR