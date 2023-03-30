SportyBet Announces Regional Partnership With Manchester City

SportyBet, the most innovative betting platform in Africa has today announced a regional partnership with Manchester City

SportyBet will become the Club’s Official Betting Partner in Africa.

SportyBet is a brand of Sporty Group, a global sports entertainment and technology company, and it is a pan-African market leader with licensed operations throughout Africa including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Widely recognised as the most innovative betting platform in Africa, SportyBet delivers a world-class mobile user experience with carefully considered product design and a focus on speed and performance.

As part of the new agreement, Manchester City and SportyBet will collaborate to create co-branded content and unique experiences for customers in the region.

Kaitlyn Beale, Vice President, Global…