Ugbade: We ‘re Working Hard To Build A Strong Eaglets Team

Head Coach Nduka Ugbade says the Nigeria U17 technical team of which he is the head is working quietly but diligently and assiduously to raise a squad capable of doing Nigeria proud at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Algeria.

Ugbade, who has assisted a couple of coaches to win the FIFA U17 World Cup for Nigeria, is in charge this time and has shepherded his wards to the African finals after winning the WAFU B Championship in Ghana last summer.

The Africa U17 Cup of Nations will take place 29th April – 19th May in Algeria, with five-time world champions Nigeria drawn alongside Morocco, South Africa and Zambia in a potentially-explosive Group B, with venue in Constantine

“We know that some work still has to be done within the next few weeks to put the team in great form. I am happy with the level of work we have done and the kind of playing personnel at our disposal.

“I believe everything will come together beautifully and we will have a team that will do the country proud…