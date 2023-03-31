Abraham Open To Premier League Return

Tammy Abraham has refused to rule out the possibility of returning to the Premier League.

Arsenal and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in the England international.

He told Four Four Two: “In football, never say never.

“Right now, my goal and my attention is on Roma: we want to finish the season well. I haven’t even started thinking about anything other than just being here and doing my best.

“I wouldn’t say there are any loose ends in England, I’m in no rush. Maybe I’ll stay at Roma for the next ten years, or maybe not. You never know what’s around the corner.”

On working with Roma coach Jose Mourinho, Abraham also said: “Jose is a legend.

“I love him. He is what we call a real boss. He is a leader. When he speaks, you listen. He knows how to handle his players, he is one of the best in the world at it.

“He knows how to motivate you, how to really get under your skin. Even if you’re doing a good job, he’ll still try to get you to do more. He…