Alaba Optimistic Real Madrid Can Win Copa Del Rey, Champions League

Real Madrid defender, David Alaba believes that Los Blancos are still in the running to win the Copa del Rey and Champions League trophies this season.

Alaba returned to action for Austria in their 2-1 win over Estonia on Monday, March 27 at the Raiffeisen avenue following a lengthy injury layoff.

“I am very happy to be back on the pitch,” MARCA quoted Alaba as saying.

“We have very important games ahead of us in the League, in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League and we still have goals this season that we want to achieve.”

Alaba has a total of two goals and three and in 29 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid this season.

Real Madrid play Valladolid next on Sunday, April 2 at the Santiago Bernabeu next.

