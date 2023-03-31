Awoniyi Ready For Nottingham Forest Comeback After Injury Layoff

Taiwo Awoniyi is available for selection again ahead of Nottingham Forest’s home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanders, according to manager Steve Cooper.

Forest will host Wolves at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Awoniyi has been missing in action since copping a groin injury in Nottingham Forest’s away win against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium in January.

The Nigeria international recently returned to full training and Cooper has hinted he will be back in action against Wolves this weekend.

“Taiwo Awoniyi and Cheikhou Kouyaté are back in full training, and obviously Moussa is back now having played the last game and then making his international debut for Senegal,” Cooper told a press conference..

“It’s just something we have to deal with, we’ll put our focus into the players who are available and who are training ready to play the next game.”

The 25-year-old has netted…