Diaz On Barcelona Radar For Summer Move Away From Liverpool

Liverpool winger, Luis Diaz, is reportedly under the radar of Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a Catalunya Radio report, Barcelona intend to bring in a top-tier winger this summer. Additionally, they have identified the 26-year-old Colombia international as a possible target.

Along with Diaz, they are also keeping an eye on his team-mate, Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur forward, Son Heung-Min. Since leaving FC Porto, Diaz has become an immediate success. And Liverpool is very unlikely to let him depart the club anytime soon.

Due to a chronic injury, the Colombian has missed most of the season. He has since resumed regular training. And he will probably play in Liverpool’s forthcoming games. Sadio Mane, a club legend, was replaced on a long-term basis by the 26-year-old. The Senegalese departed for Bayern Munich at the beginning of the season.

Diaz is currently valued at…