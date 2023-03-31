Fenerbahce Demand €15m For Osayi-Samuel

Turkish giants, Fenerbahce are looking to sell Bright Osayi-Samuel for around €15m this summer.

Osayi-Samuel was tipped to leave Fenerbahce in January after losing his place in the first team.

The Yellow Canaries however failed to receive a suitable offer for the Nigerian.

Read Also:Awoniyi Ready For Nottingham Forest Comeback After Injury Layoff

Ligue 1 club, Lens are interested in signing the right-back this summer.

Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are also reportedly interested in the Nigeria international.

Transfer expert, Ekrem Konur is reporting that Fenerbahce are not willing to sell Osayi-Samuel for less than €15m.

The 25-year-old linked up with Fenerbahce from Sky Bet Championship outfit, Queens Park Rangers in January 2021.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.