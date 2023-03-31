How Boehly Sacked Me As Chelsea Manager

New Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel, has revealed that he was shocked when Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly sacked him as manager of the club.

Before then, Tuchel had won the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

But Boehly dismissed him after 100 games in charge of the team.

“It was a shock. The meeting only lasted 3-5 minutes at eight in the morning.

“We all thought we were on the right track and had more time to build something.

“Now I have found a new challenge. We had a good relationship with people there (Chelsea),” Tuchel said.

Personal life

As a child, Tuchel was a “huge” fan of football, and his first footballing idol was Hans-Günter Bruns.

Tuchel attended Simpert-Kraemer-Gymnasium and devised tactical strategies in PE volleyball. He graduated from Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University with a degree in business administration, and worked as a bartender at the Radio Bar in Stuttgart while a student.

Thomas married his wife Sissi in 2009,…