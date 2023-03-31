Marseille Vs Montpellier – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Marseille vs Montpellier – If Marseille play their cards correctly, they have a chance to win the league. Toppers PSG frequently gives up goals, so now is the time to score.

Montpellier, however, will undoubtedly have something to say about this. Based on their recent performance, they are considered one of the top sides in Ligue 1 after winning four of their last five league games.

Marseille vs Montpellier – Betting Analysis

Marseille are currently riding a three-game league winning streak and won the reverse match 2-1. In fact, it has been five years since they last fell to this opponent.

Who will win the match between Marseille and Montpellier?

Over the years, Marseille have unquestionably outperformed their opponents, especially at this location. Aside from the Parisians, they have also been the most successful squad in the competition thus far.

