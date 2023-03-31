Osimhen Loses Face Mask On Super Eagles Duty

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will reportedly be handed a new face mask in Naples after misplacing the original.

According to Calciomercato, Osimhen realized he didn’t have his iconic mask on returning from international duty with Nigeria.

Osimhen didn’t find the net as the Super Eagles lost 1-0 to Guinea-Bissau on Friday, March 24 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium and defeated their opponents in the reverse fixture on Monday, March 27 at the Estadio 24 de Setembro.

Osimhen began to wear the mask after sustaining an injury in Napoli’s 3-2 defeat to Inter Milan in November 2021.

The 24 year old has racked up 21 goals and four assists in 23 Serie A matches this season.

Napoli are first in the Serie A table with 71 points after 27 games this campaign.

By Toju Sote

