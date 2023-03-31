Osimhen To Miss Napoli Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash

Victor Osimhen will miss Napoli’s home clash against AC Milan on Sunday as a result of Injury.

Osimhen has missed training since returning from international duty this week.

According to information on Napoli’s website, the 24-year-old complained of abductor strain which was later confirmed through tests.

The extent of his injury will be evaluated next week.

Osimhen recently featured in both legs of Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau.

Napoli will hope their talismanic forward avoid a serious Injury with their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against AC Milan fast approaching.

The 24-year-oid has scored 21 goals in 23 league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

