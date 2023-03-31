Saka Named Premier League’s Player Of The Month For March

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has been named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for March.

It is Saka’s first divisional success of his career, as he becomes the 22nd different player to win the prize as a Gunner – the most of any other club in the league’s history.

Saka started the month of March with a goal and assist in Arsenal’s 4-0 win against Everton, and ended it with three goal involvements in the 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

He got on the scoresheet twice to become the first player to reach double figures for goals and assists in the division this term.

The performance saw him come out on top of the voting, ahead of teammate Leandro Trossard – who laid on five assists during the month – as well as Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister and Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa.

It is the second time this season the prize has been…