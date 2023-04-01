Akpom Scores 25th League Goal As Middlesbrough’s EPL Qualification Hopes Suffer Setback

Chuba Akpom continued his impressive scoring run as he got on the score sheet again in Middlesbrough’s 4-2 defeat at Huddersfield Town in Saturday’s Championship fixture.

Akpom has taken his tally for the season to 25 and leads the scoring chart.

The former Arsenal striker has found the back of the net in his last five league games.

In Saturday’s game at Huddersfield, Akpom got Boro’s second goal to make it 4-2 with 16 minutes left on the clock.

Unfortunately it was not enough as Huddersfield ended Boro’s run of four straight games without defeat.

Boro are third on 67 points and are six points from Premier League’s automatic qualification spot.

