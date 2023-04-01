Alvarez Excellent In Man City Vs Liverpool –Guardiola

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, has commended Argentine striker Julian Alvarez’s performance in the Cityzens’ 4-1 Premier League win over Liverpool on Saturday, April 1 at the Etihad.

Alvarez started the game in place of Erling Haaland who was sidelined with an injury.

Mohamed Salah pounced on a loose ball in the box to give the Reds the first goal of the game in the 17th minute. However, Alvarez’s tap-in equalised for the hosts ten minutes later.

Alvarez gave a pass to IIkay Gundogan who then assisted Kevin De Bruyne’s goal in the 46th minute.

Also Read: Arsenal Thrash Leeds To Re-establish Eight Points Lead Over City As Awoniyi Returns From Injury

In the 53rd minute, Alvarez’s blocked shot rebounded into Gundogan’s path who blasted in the third goal.

Jack Grealish scored the last goal of the game from a De Bruyne assist.

Guardiola heaped praises on Alvarez after the match and compared him favourably to Haaland.

“Tactics is players. Erling is something…