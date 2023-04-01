Arsenal Thrash Leeds To Re-establish Eight Points Lead Over City As Awoniyi Returns From Injury

A brace from long term injury absentee Gabriel Jesus helped Arsenal to a 4-1 win against Leeds at the Emirates in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The win means Arsenal, on 72 points, re-establish their eight points lead over Manchester City.

In the lunch time kickoff, Pep Guardiola’s side came from a goal down to hammer Liverpool 4-1 at the Etihad.

Arsenal took the lead on 35 minutes against the run of play as Jesus converted from the spot after he was fouled by Luke Ayling.

Just two minutes into the second half Arsenal doubled their lead through Ben White, who slammed home Gabriel Martinelli’s swung in cross.

Jesus grabbed his second of the match on 55 minutes, meeting Leandro Trossard’s cutback on the run and guiding it home.

In the 76th minute Rasmus Kristensen pulled one back for Leeds, his deflected shot off Oleksandr Zinchenko beating Aaron Ramsdale.

But in the 84th minute Arsenal restored their three-goal lead as Granit Xhaka headed home Martin Odegaard’s…