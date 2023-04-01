Boga Tips Atalanta To Finish In Serie A Top Four

Ivory Coast midfielder, Jeremie Boga believes his club Atalanta could finish in the Serie A top four and qualify for the Champions League following the 3-1 win over Cremonese on Saturday, April 1 at the Giovanni Zini Stadium.

Marten de Roon scored first for Atalanta in the 44th minute and Daniel Ciofani equalised for Cremonese in the 56th.

Jeremie Boga’s clinical finish from close range put La Dea ahead in 72nd minute and Ademola Lookman made it 3-1 in the 93rd minute.

In a video posted on Atalanta’s YouTube channel, Boga said many more victories will be essential to play in the Champions League next season.

“With ten matches now to go or rather “finals”, we will have to pull our weight if we want to seize a European spot or Champions League,” Boga said

“As we strive for the highest placement possible many more victories will be of the essence.

Boga has racked up two goals and five assists in 26 Serie A appearances this season.

Atalanta are in fifth position on…