Exclusive: Peseiro Can Build A Formidable Eagles If…-Aikhoumogbe

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe believes Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro will build a formidable team for Nigeria if he utilises the talent at his disposal properly.

Recall that the Portuguese tactician has come under heavy criticisms after the team lost 1-0 to Guinea-Bissau in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Although Nigeria later won the reverse fixture 1-0, a section of the Nigerian fans are still skeptical about Peseiro’s technical ability to improve the Super Eagles.

Reacting to this development, Aikhoumogbe from his Cairo base in Egypt, stated that the transition of play in the team is gradually improving.

He also urged Peseiro to utilise the array of talent at his disposal if he must build a formidable Super Eagles.

“The Super Eagles may have suffered some defeats in some of the games that was played under Peseiro, most recently against Guinea-Bissau but then, you shouldn’t expect the team to be at their best at this point in time.

”…