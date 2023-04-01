Grealish Delighted With Man City Victory Over Liverpool

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has expressed delight with the team’s victory over Liverpool in today’s Premier League game at Etihad Stadium.

Recall that the England international netted a goal in Man City’s 4-1 win over Liverpool to keep the Citizens in the race for the EPL title.

Reacting to the win, Grealish said he feel so delighted with the team’s outstanding performance.

“Brilliant, we knew it would be a tough game playing Liverpool and the first after the international break is always difficult. We wanted to start this last period right, Liverpool are so dangerous with players they have up front and then you, not fear the worst, but think it’s going to be a tough game to get back into it. We were excellent especially in the second half.”

Asked what changed in the second half, Grealish said: “I don’t know – we had a chat between ourselves and with the manager and he said we have to stay in the game. I thought we were good first half apart…