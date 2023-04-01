Ibrahimovic Ruled Out For Two Weeks

AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out for two weeks due to an injury sustained during Sweden’s 3-0 Euro 2024 qualfier defeat to Belgium on Friday, March 24 at the Friends Arena.

Romelu Lukaku scored a hattrick for Belgium in the encounter and Ibrahimovic was subbed on late in the match.

According la Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, Ibrahimovic sustained muscular problem in his right thigh.

He will reportedly be on the sidelines for about 10-15 days to recover from the injury.

This could be viewed as a setback following his lengthy nine month spell on the sidelines previously.

Ibrahimovic has scored once in four Serie A matches this season.

AC Milan are fourth in the Serie A table with 48 points after playing 27 games in the division.

