Man City Vs Liverpool Will Be One Of The Toughest Games Of The Season -Rodri

Spanish midfielder Rodri believes that the Premier League clash between his club Manchester City and Liverpool on Saturday, April 1 at the Etihad Stadium will be one of the toughest games of the season.

Manchester City trail Arsenal by eight points as the league title race gets more intense.

Rodri stated that the match would be like a final match as it is a must win game for City.

“The rivalry is always there, no matter what the situation is of each team,” Mancity.com quoted Rodri as saying

“It has always been a big rivalry in the last few years. I think it’s going to be one of the toughest games of the season. We need to show the best version of ourselves because we are in the situation where we must win every game. It is going to be a final.

“My first game for Liverpool was against Liverpool in Community Shield which we won. Of course that year they won the Premier League, then we won the next few years. They have an unbelievable team.”

Rodri has a tally of two…