Manchester City Thrash Liverpool To Close On Arsenal

Manchester City rallied to beat Liverpool 4-1 in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side kept pressure on leaders Arsenal following the win.

The hosts went behind on 17 minutes when Mohamed Salah tucked the ball home.

Argentina forward, Julian Alvarez equalised for Manchester City 10 minutes later.

Second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish saw City surge to victory.

The win narrowed the gap on Arsenal to five points.

The Gunners will extend the lead with a win against Leeds United later on Saturday.

Manchester City will face Southampton in their next game, while Liverpool will travel to Stamford Bridge for their next game against Chelsea.

