Manchester City Vs Liverpool – Predictions And Match Preview

Manchester City vs Liverpool – Man City are looking to build on their most recent success, a 6-0 FA Cup triumph over Burnley. In that game, Manchester City had 58% of the control, and six of their 20 shots on goal were successful.

The most recent results show that Manchester City’s defence isn’t capable of much more. The fact that Manchester City have only scored one goal in their last six games shows how frugal they have been.

Liverpool will be hoping for an improved outcome here after a losing effort in their most recent Champions League match against Real Madrid.

Liverpool had 46% of the game’s control and nine shots, of which none was on goal. One of Real Madrid’s 17 shots on goal was on target. Karim Benzema (78′) scored Real Madrid’s goal.

Recent games involving Liverpool…