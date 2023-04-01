More Home based Players Need To Be Invited To Falcons

Former Nigeria international Eucharia Uche has said more home based players need to be invited to the Super Falcons, as they prepare for this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup.

The Falcons will be making their ninth appearance at the World Cup since their debut in 1991.

They will face Olympic champions Canada, co-host of this year’s edition Australia and debutants Republic of Ireland.

In February the Falcons featured in the Revelation Cup invitational tournament in Mexico and paraded mostly foreign based players.

Few days ago, head coach Randy Waldrum invited 23 players for next month’s friendly games with Haiti and New Zealand.

And only three players from the Nigeria Women’s Professional League made the cut.

And former Falcons coach Uche, said more home based players should get call up to beef up the team.

The idea of mixing home based with foreign based is ideal and if you ask me I would say we should invite more home…