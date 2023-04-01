Napoli Chief Provides Update On Osimhen’s Injury

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis says Victor Osimhen will be out for a couple of weeks as a result of injury.

Osimhen sustained a muscular injury while on international duty with Nigeria last week.

The club announced that the 24-year-old will be evaluated next week but De Laurentiis gave an update during his interview with reporters at the Lega Serie A meeting.

Read Also:Ikukuoma FC Unveil 30 Players, Target Promotion Feat In 2023 NLO Season

“He should be out for a couple of weeks, we hope,” said the President.

Osimhen could now miss the first leg of Napoli’s UEFA Champions League quarter-fiinal clash against AC Milan at the San Siro.

The 24-year-old had scored 25 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.