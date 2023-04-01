Osimhen Has Matured A Lot —Ex-Napoli Captain

Former Napoli and Slovakia captain Marek Hamsik has said Victor Osimhen has matured a lot this season.

Osimhen has been impressive for Serie A run away leaders Napoli thanks to his goals contribution.

The Super Eagles striker currently top the scoring chart in Serie A with 21 goals from 23 appearances.

Napoli are 19 points clear of second placed Lazio in the league table with 11 games left to play.

In this season’s UEFA Champions League, he has bagged four goals from five outings.

Hamsik, who featured for Napoli from 2007 to 2019 in a chat with Napolimagazine, praised Osimhen’s goal scoring prowess.

The 35-year-old, who currently plays for Trabzonspor, hailed other Napoli stars, hoping they remain in the club.

“(Piotr) Zielinski is also very important for the attacking manoeuvres. (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia has great imagination, he’s a beautiful sight. Osimhen has matured a lot and every goal he scores is never trivial.

“I hope they can all stay at Napoli because…