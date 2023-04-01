Stop Targeting Gavi–Xavi Warns Madrid Press

Barcelona coach Xavi has warned Madrid press to stop targeting Gavi.

The Spanish international became a major target after his eye-catching performance against Real Madrid in the El Clasico

“I imagine that if he was from another team, the problem would be a virtue,” said Xavi.

“I am not aware of any campaign. I see that Gavi is happy and content when he is with us. He is an extraordinary player who puts in passion, grit and courage. He should not change his attitude.

“I guess the problem is that he is a Barça player. If he was from another team, the problem would be a virtue. He has a very promising and extraordinary career ahead of him. He is one of the best players in Spain and one of the best midfielders in the world right now.”

The coach also said, “If he played for another team, not just Madrid, the treatment would be different,” Xavi said. “He is a great footballer who makes a difference at the age of 18. It’s a spectacle to watch him play. That’s…