Arsenal Not In My Mind –Maitland-Niles

Southampton star, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has insisted that he’s not thinking of returning to Arsenal.

The midfielder is on-loan at Saints from Premier leaders Arsenal.

However, while he keeps in contact with his Gunners teammates, Maitland-Niles insists his commitment is total towards to Southampton.

He told The Sun: “We don’t speak about what is happening at each other’s teams.

“It’s more like, ‘Hi, are you good? Hope you’re well and I’ll see you soon’.

“I’m just staying focused because I’m trying to help the team and get us out of this relegation battle.

“The positive energy coming from the manager Ruben [Selles], through the changing room, then from player to player.

“The mood is really good. Players are fresh back from internationals, the vibe is high, the spirits are high.

“Training sessions are looking absolutely amazing right now.

“We don’t even look as if we are worried about anything. That’s a good sign.”

Copyright © 2022…