ASEC Mimosa Down Rivers United, Finish Top In Group B

Rivers United went down to a 1-0 defeat against ASEC Mimosa at the Municipal Stadium, Yamoussoukro on Sunday night.

Mofosse Tresor scored the winning goal for the Ivorians in the second minute.

Stanley Eguma’s side battled hard to find the equaliser but were unable to breach ASEC Mimosa’s defence.

ASEC Mimosa avenged their 3-0 defeat to Rivers United on matchday two.

Julien Chevalier’s side finished top of Group B with 13 points from six matches.

United ended up in second position with 10 points from same number of matches.

The quarter-finals draw will be conducted this week at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football in Cairo, Egypt.

