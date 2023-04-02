BREAKING: Chelsea Sack Potter As Manager

Chelsea Football Club have parted ways with Graham Potter after some poor run of results in the Premier League.

Recall that the Blues lost 2-0 to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s Premier League.

The club in a statement on Sunday also announced that Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach.

In his time with the Chelsea, Potter has taken the club to the quarter final of the Champions League, where they will face Real Madrid.

“Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future,” the statement from the club said.

Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali were quoted to have said, “On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this…